    Jazz's Ryan Smith: Team Giving College Scholarship to Student for Each Win

    Adam WellsJanuary 8, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak

    Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith is going to use his team's success this season as a way to spread goodwill to students. 

    Appearing on Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast, Smith announced Thursday the Jazz will give a four-year scholarship to "underrepresented or minority" students to attend college:

    In explaining the process, Smith noted that Utah's governing group is using its platform to help "drive proper changes that, frankly, should have been done a long time ago."

    A number of teams announced social justice initiatives last month, before the start of the regular season. Most of the initiatives involve financial loans or donations to charity organizations or promoting local businesses.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In October, Smith bought a majority stake in the Jazz from the Miller family, who owned the franchise for 35 years.

    Related

      How Far Can Tatum, Brown Take Celtics?

      After their hot start, @HughesNBA looks at why the duo is so unique and whether they can lead Boston all the way to the Finals ➡️

      How Far Can Tatum, Brown Take Celtics?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Far Can Tatum, Brown Take Celtics?

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Makes More Sense for Harden: 76ers or Nets?

      @highkin says it may be neither. He explains before the teams face off tonight ➡️

      Who Makes More Sense for Harden: 76ers or Nets?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Makes More Sense for Harden: 76ers or Nets?

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Brand-New Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas

      @ZBuckley reveals brand-new trades that could become a reality down the line

      Brand-New Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Brand-New Blockbuster NBA Trade Ideas

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Markelle Fultz's Torn ACL Has His Comeback Story on Hold

      A severe injury for the 2017 No. 1 pick will create questions for both his future and that of his franchise 📝

      Markelle Fultz's Torn ACL Has His Comeback Story on Hold
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Markelle Fultz's Torn ACL Has His Comeback Story on Hold

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report