Jazz's Ryan Smith: Team Giving College Scholarship to Student for Each Win

Melissa Majchrzak

Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith is going to use his team's success this season as a way to spread goodwill to students.

Appearing on Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast, Smith announced Thursday the Jazz will give a four-year scholarship to "underrepresented or minority" students to attend college:

In explaining the process, Smith noted that Utah's governing group is using its platform to help "drive proper changes that, frankly, should have been done a long time ago."

A number of teams announced social justice initiatives last month, before the start of the regular season. Most of the initiatives involve financial loans or donations to charity organizations or promoting local businesses.

In October, Smith bought a majority stake in the Jazz from the Miller family, who owned the franchise for 35 years.