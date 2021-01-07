    Marcus Stroman Praises Mets Owner Steve Cohen After Francisco Lindor Trade

    Adam WellsJanuary 7, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman practices his fielding during a baseball workout at Citi field, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

    Marcus Stroman seems to approve of the first blockbuster move by Steve Cohen since he took over as owner of the New York Mets. 

    After acquiring Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland on Thursday, Stroman sent off a tweet to Cohen:

    During his introductory press conference as team owner in November, Cohen said it would be "slightly disappointing" if the Mets didn't win a World Series within three to five years. 

    By acquiring Lindor, who has made four All-Star teams and won two Gold Glove awards, and Carrasco, Cohen isn't taking his time in transforming the Mets into a championship contender. 

    New York hasn't made the playoffs in four years, but the pieces are in place for the franchise to get back to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2015.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lindor, Mets to Discuss New Contract in Coming Weeks

      Lindor, Mets to Discuss New Contract in Coming Weeks
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Lindor, Mets to Discuss New Contract in Coming Weeks

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Still 'Hungry’ After Francisco Lindor Move

      Mets Still 'Hungry’ After Francisco Lindor Move
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Still 'Hungry’ After Francisco Lindor Move

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Alderson: 'We're Very Excited' About Lindor Deal

      Alderson: 'We're Very Excited' About Lindor Deal
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Alderson: 'We're Very Excited' About Lindor Deal

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Mets' World Series Odds Jump After Lindor Trade 💰

      Now +1200 to win it all

      Mets' World Series Odds Jump After Lindor Trade 💰
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets' World Series Odds Jump After Lindor Trade 💰

      Danny Small
      via Elite Sports NY