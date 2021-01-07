Marcus Stroman Praises Mets Owner Steve Cohen After Francisco Lindor Trade

Marcus Stroman seems to approve of the first blockbuster move by Steve Cohen since he took over as owner of the New York Mets.

After acquiring Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland on Thursday, Stroman sent off a tweet to Cohen:

During his introductory press conference as team owner in November, Cohen said it would be "slightly disappointing" if the Mets didn't win a World Series within three to five years.

By acquiring Lindor, who has made four All-Star teams and won two Gold Glove awards, and Carrasco, Cohen isn't taking his time in transforming the Mets into a championship contender.

New York hasn't made the playoffs in four years, but the pieces are in place for the franchise to get back to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2015.