UFC Fight Night: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov Betting Preview, Card Analysis

There will be a huge step up in competition for heavyweight prospect Blagoy Ivanov (16-1, 1 no-contest) when he makes his promotional debut versus former champion Junior dos Santos (18-5) at UFC Fight Night 133 this Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

Ivanov is listed as a consensus +150 underdog (bet $100 to win $150) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark on the UFC odds, with his eyes on extending his winning streak to six as the former Professional Fighters League champ.

The 31-year-old Bulgarian defended the PFL heavyweight title against Caio Alencar on November 2 after racking up four wins as the World Series of Fighting champ. Three of the five wins during his winning streak have been finishes (two knockouts and one submission), and he has been equally deadly with six of each during his MMA career overall.

Ivanov's lone loss came versus Russian Alexander Volkov, who has won six in a row in the UFC to put himself in position for a possible title shot.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos is a -185 favorite (bet $185 to win $100), and he is coming off a loss to former champ Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt at UFC 211 more than a year ago. The 34-year-old Brazilian was knocked out by Miocic midway through the first round, and he has alternated wins and losses in his past eight bouts dating back to his first title defense at UFC 146 in 2012.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night 133 will be a featherweight matchup between Dennis Bermudez (16-8) and Rick Glenn (20-5-1), as the former attempts to end a three-fight skid.

Bermudez is listed as a strong -250 favorite despite the fact that he has not earned a win since 2016 over Rony Jason via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 92. The 31-year-old former TUF finalist has been a tough-luck loser in each of his previous two bouts, falling by split decision to both Darren Elkins and Andre Fili within the last year.

Glenn is a +195 underdog and has gone 4-2 since leaving the WSOF, where he was the former champ. The 29-year-old won the title back in 2014 but then split his next two fights in the organization, joining two more promotions before making it to the UFC in 2016.

Glenn has gone 2-2 in the UFC, with all four bouts going to a decision.

