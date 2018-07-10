Panthers' David Tepper Contractually Required to Keep Jerry Richardson Statue

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

David Tepper may be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers, but he's powerless to remove the statue of previous owner Jerry Richardson.

Tepper spoke to reporters Tuesday upon finalizing his purchase of the team Monday. During the press conference, he revealed he's "contractually obligated" to keeping Richardson's statue outside Bank of America Stadium, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered more information behind the story:

The Panthers unveiled the statue, which stands almost 13 feet, in July 2016 to honor Richardson, who had been the franchise's only owner to that point after bringing Charlotte into the NFL in 1993.

Richardson put the Panthers up for sale in December following a report by Sports Illustrated's L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein detailing allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior made against him. The NFL issued a $2.75 million fine to Richardson in June.

Tepper reached an agreement in May to purchase the Panthers for $2.2 billion, the highest price ever for an NFL franchise. Terry and Kim Pegula owned the previous mark when they paid $1.4 billion for the Buffalo Bills in September 2014.