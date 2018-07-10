Massive Amount of Lakers Fans Line Up to Greet LeBron James at LA Blaze Pizza

Massive Amount of Lakers Fans Line Up to Greet LeBron James at LA Blaze PizzaJuly 10, 2018
On Monday, LeBron James teased a potential appearance at a Blaze Pizza outpost in Culver City, California, following his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James @KingJames
Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK
Predictably, that message sent Lakers fans into a frenzy.
Less than 24 hours after James hinted he could make an appearance at the pizza chain he's poured money into as an investor, Purple and Gold faithful flooded the Culver City location in hopes of catching a glimpse of the club's new franchise cornerstone:
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
Everyone here is expecting to see LeBron at the Blaze Pizza in Culver City. https://t.co/v9MVrM4MqT
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
There are shirts to commemorate this special day. https://t.co/b7nDqSLMli
LGM @luisgomezzz9
This is a crazy line, luckily I'm the 20th person lol. #LABRON @BlazePizza @ABC7 @CBSLocalSports @ESPNLosAngeles @ESPNNBA https://t.co/PJRa71ElUv
Danny Heifetz @Danny_Heifetz
People thought LeBron would be here by 2:30. It’s 4:00 now. The Blaze CMO is unsure if LeBron is coming. Morale is low.
Even if LeBron didn't show, Lakers fans will have 41 regular-season games at Staples Center to revel in his arrival.
