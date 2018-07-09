Dodgers' Max Muncy to Participate in 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers corner infielder Max Muncy said Monday on AM 570 LA Sports he'll compete in the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby (h/t The Athletic's Pedro Moura).

Muncy has been a revelation this season. Through 67 games, he's slugging .610 with 20 home runs and 38 RBI.

There's no question Muncy is deserving of joining the Derby. Among players with at least 200 plate appearances, he's first in isolated power (.340), fourth in weighted on-base average (.425) and fourth in weighted runs created plus (173), per FanGraphs.

ESPN Stats & Info also provided this nugget:

The Derby field is still coming together, but Muncy will likely be the favorite for many fans. And he should put on a solid show in Washington, D.C.

Still, The Ahletic's Lindsey Adler noted how the event could be seriously lacking in star power:

At least Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper appears to be on board. He told the Washington Post's Barry Svrluga he'd enter the Derby if he earned an All-Star nod. Fans voted Harper into the All-Star Game as a starting outfielder for the National League.