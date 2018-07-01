Nic Ready Beats Logan Davidson to Win 2018 College Baseball Home Run Derby

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Omaha, NE - JUNE 25: A general view of TD Ameritrade Park as the grounds crew gets the field ready for game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers on June 25, 2018 at in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Air Force Falcons first baseman Nic Ready won the 2018 College Home Run Derby on Sunday night in Omaha, edging out Clemson Tigers shortstop Logan Davidson.

Ready beat Davidson 21-20 in the final. After time expired in the final round, Davidson had one swing with the money ball, which counted for two runs, to capture the win. He hit a fly ball just beyond third base to give Ready the title.

     

