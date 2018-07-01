Jerami Grant Reportedly Agrees to 3-Year, $27M Contract with Thunder

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Jerami Grant reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million contract shortly after the start of the new league year on Sunday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The third year of the deal is a player option.

Grant, 24, was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Thunder in November 2016 and has served as a spark off the bench ever since.

Last season, Grant averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game on 53.5 percent shooting from the field, including 29.1 percent from three.

Grant was especially valuable in Oklahoma City's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

During his 133 minutes on the floor, OKC outscored Utah by 8.9 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com's lineup data. That mark was the highest among any rotational regular.

Conversely, the Thunder were outscored by 17.1 points per 100 possessions during Grant's 155 minutes on the bench over six first-round games.

The Thunder also reportedly agreed to terms with Paul George on a four-year, $137 million max contract that includes a player option in Year 4, per Wojnarowski.

Combine that whopping figure with Grant's new deal and Carmelo Anthony's $27.9 million player option, and the Thunder's tax bill is set to skyrocket.

According to ESPN.com's Bobby Marks, the Thunder now have a $156 million payroll with 11 players under contract. As a result, they are currently projected to foot a tax bill of $130 million, which would be the largest in league history.