Shinsuke Nakamura on Crutch During WWE Live Show After Dog Bite Injury

Shinsuke Nakamura appeared Thursday at a WWE Live Event in Tokyo on a crutch.

Twitter user Mayu provided the following photos of the King of Strong Style:

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, authorities confirmed Wednesday that a police dog accidentally bit Nakamura during a protective sweep at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department released the following statement on the incident:

"On Monday, June 25, 2018, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team were conducting a protective sweep of the Rabobank Arena in preparation for the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour.

"During the sweep, the EOD Team, which consisted of an explosive detection trained canine team and bomb technicians entered an area of the arena where an employee of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was present. The canine entered the room to sweep for the presence of any explosive material. As the sweep took place the WWE employee was accidentally bit by the canine. The employee sustained an injury to his lower left leg. Medical aid was immediately summoned to the scene and the employee was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment."

Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that Nakamura's leg was "very sore" from the bite.

Per Satin, Nakamura came to the ring with the crutch Thursday and cut a promo before getting locked in the Coquina Clutch by Samoa Joe.

Nakamura was supposed to face Jeff Hardy in a match for the United States Championship on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live. However, he was pulled from the match due to his injury, and Hardy faced Eric Young instead.

WWE has yet to announce when Nakamura is expected to be cleared to return to in-ring action.

