Neymar Plays Down Father's Influence Amid Ongoing Speculation on His PSG Future

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Neymar has insisted that he makes the final decision about his future, not his father.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar continues to be linked to Real Madrid just a year on from his £200 million departure from Barcelona. While he praised his father's influence as his agent and adviser, Neymar said he makes the decisions about his career, per Brazilian magazine VIP (via Dejan Kalinic of Goal).

"My father doesn't take decisions for my career," Neymar said. "I'm the one who decides about that. He's the best adviser I could ask for but, in the end, it's my call. My father takes care of other matters that run parallel to football so that I can focus only on my profession."

Neymar, 26, shook the footballing world last summer when he became the most expensive player in history.

Other than a last-16 exit in the UEFA Champions League, he has enjoyed an impressive opening season with the French giants, winning a domestic treble while returning 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances.

Rumours started that he was not happy with life at the Parc des Princes early in his PSG career, though, and they have continued ever since. Much of the focus recently has surrounded his recovery from a foot injury suffered against Marseille back in February.

It ruled him out for the end of the 2017-18 club season, but he looks on track to return to action in time to represent Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which starts on June 14.

Selecao team-mate Danilo recently gave a positive update on Neymar, saying he should be close to 100 per cent by the start of the tournament, per Goal:

If there is to be another Neymar transfer saga this summer, it is unlikely to get underway until the end of the World Cup in July.

It seems unlikely PSG will be willing to let him go after just a season at the club, but it could well come down to how hard, if at all, Neymar himself pushes for an exit.