Yu Darvish's Injury Diagnosed as Triceps Inflammation, Will Begin Throwing

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is suffering from right triceps inflammation, but an MRI revealed no structural damage, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago.

He is expected to begin a throwing program by next week.

Darvish was already placed on the disabled list with the injury retroactive to May 23 and will be eligible to return this weekend.

"He's been bothered a little bit recently, but we thought we could work through it," manager Joe Maddon said Saturday, per David Just of the Chicago Sun-Times. "There's some inflammation. We want to back off to make sure it's all well."

This was Darvish's second stint on the DL this year, as he also missed time with the parainfluenza virus earlier in May.

The 31-year-old was effective in his two starts in between, allowing just two earned runs in 10 innings.

Unfortunately, Darvish has been inconsistent since signing a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs this offseason. He has a 4.95 ERA in eight starts, which would be the lowest mark of his career over a full season. His control has also been a problem with 21 walks in just 40 innings.

Chicago will hope the extra recovery time will see Darvish return to the All-Star-caliber ace that Texas Rangers fans were accustomed to.