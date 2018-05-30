NCAA Men's Golf Championships 2018: Oklahoma State Wins Team Title

Mitch Alcala/Associated Press

Oklahoma State used home-course advantage to take the 2018 NCAA men's golf team championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

The No. 1 seed won 5-0 in the match-play final over No. 6 Alabama with all five players winning their respective matches.

Justin Ray of Golf Channel noted the rare level of dominance:

This is the 11th championship in the sport for the Cowboys, but the first in the match-play era that began in 2009. After losing to Alabama in the finals in 2014, Oklahoma State avenged its defeat Wednesday and secured its first title since 2006.

Full Results

Viktor Hovland (OKST) def. Lee Hodges (ALA); 4 and 3

Matthew Wolff (OKST) def. Davis Riley (ALA); 4 and 3

Kristoffer Ventura (OKST) def. Wilson Furr (ALA); 3 and 2

Austin Eckroat (OKST) def. Davis Shore (ALA); 1 UP

Zach Bauchou (OKST) def. Jonathan Hardee (ALA); 8 and 7

Oklahoma State wasted no time gaining an early advantage, with one par, three birdies and an eagle between the team on the first hole.

This continued with the top seed combining to go 14-under in the first nine holes, per Ray.

Zach Bauchou was the most impressive despite anchoring the team in the fifth match, blazing through the field with an outstanding front nine that put him seven strokes under par. He was all square through the first hole but won eight of the next nine holes.

Shots like this helped Bauchou eventually secure an 8 and 7 win:

Team leaders Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff did their jobs as well, each winning their matches 4 and 3. Wolff's win over Davis Riley gave Oklahoma State its third point and the tournament title.

Current No. 1 player in the world Justin Thomas—an Alabama alum—congratulated the Cowboys on the win:

OSU was the best team in the country throughout the year and deservedly came home with a title.

The Cowboys looked like the better squad all week in Stillwater, winning the stroke-play portion of this event by eight strokes to earn the top seed in the quarterfinals. Wolf and Hovland were especially impressive to carry the team to the semifinals before squeaking past Auburn last round.

On the other hand, Alabama had zero players finish in the top 20 of the individual event and were just two strokes away from elimination in the team stroke-play. However, the Tide stepped up in match play, including a 5-0 sweep over Duke in the semifinals.

Oklahoma State was just too good from top to bottom, however, and brought home a championship Wednesday in dominant fashion.

With young players throughout the roster, the Cowboys have a chance to remain an elite contender in 2019 as well.