UFC FIght Night 131 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

This Friday night, the UFC is not an Albany expression.

Obscure Simpsons references notwithstanding, the big show comes to Utica, New York for UFC Fight Night 131. It's a rare Friday show on the heels of a rare Sunday show—and a Sunday morning show at that. A sign of the end times? Such things are not for us to know.

What I do know is that UFC Utica has a cracking good main event. Jimmie Rivera is flawless in five UFC bouts, and Marlon Moraes isn't far behind. The latter was a dominant champion in World Series of Fighting, and a split-decision loss to the great Raphael Assuncao is the only blemish on his UFC record to date.

The winner of this bout will be on a very short list to challenge the winner of the August rematch between Cody Garbrandt and bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw.

That's the last bout on this six-fight main card. We're here to make our picks for each one. Matthew Ryder. Nathan McCarter. Steven Rondina. And myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.