Nick Saban: NCAA Headset Rule Like Mouse Manure When You're in Elephant Doo-Doo

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

Alabama head coach Nick Saban poses for photos on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Nick Saban is the best college football coach in America.

He might be even better at similes.

The Alabama head coach criticized a new NCAA rule that limits the number of headsets on the sidelines to 20 on Tuesday. 

“I don’t know who is driving all this stuff, but to me it’s kind of like mouse manure when you’re up to your ears in elephant doo-doo," Saban told reporters.

This is a masterclass in shade.

Let's break it down on every level.

By calling the rule "manure," he's ripping the NCAA for the rule change—he's essentially calling it crap. 

By adding in the "up to your ears in elephant doo-doo," he's ripping the NCAA for having so many nonsensical rules that this latest one barely registers on his radar. Saban is essentially saying the NCAA is so bad that his day is filled with annoyances that make his job harder.

It is a chef kiss of an insult and an, umm, descriptive way of putting it.

Related

    Minkah Ready to Step Up Against Gronkowski

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Minkah Ready to Step Up Against Gronkowski

    AL.com
    via AL.com

    UK Dismisses DB After Arrest on Drug Trafficking Charges

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UK Dismisses DB After Arrest on Drug Trafficking Charges

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Suicide. Pain. Darkness. Jamal Lewis’ Life After NFL

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Suicide. Pain. Darkness. Jamal Lewis’ Life After NFL

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Winner of Each Conference in 2018

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Predicting the Winner of Each Conference in 2018

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report