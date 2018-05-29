Nick Saban: NCAA Headset Rule Like Mouse Manure When You're in Elephant Doo-Doo

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Nick Saban is the best college football coach in America.

He might be even better at similes.

The Alabama head coach criticized a new NCAA rule that limits the number of headsets on the sidelines to 20 on Tuesday.

“I don’t know who is driving all this stuff, but to me it’s kind of like mouse manure when you’re up to your ears in elephant doo-doo," Saban told reporters.

This is a masterclass in shade.

Let's break it down on every level.

By calling the rule "manure," he's ripping the NCAA for the rule change—he's essentially calling it crap.

By adding in the "up to your ears in elephant doo-doo," he's ripping the NCAA for having so many nonsensical rules that this latest one barely registers on his radar. Saban is essentially saying the NCAA is so bad that his day is filled with annoyances that make his job harder.

It is a chef kiss of an insult and an, umm, descriptive way of putting it.