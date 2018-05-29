French Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday's Singles Bracket

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic all won their first-round matches at the 2018 French Open on Tuesday.

Williams overcame Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets in her first match at Roland Garros since 2016, while Sharapova was taken to a third set by Richel Hogenkamp. It was a similar story for defending champion Nadal, who survived a third-set tiebreak against Simone Bolelli.

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches, per the tournament's official website:

Men's Bracket

(3) Marin Cilic def. James Duckworth : 6-3, 7-5, 7-6(4)

def. James : 6-3, 7-5, 7-6(4) (1) Rafael Nadal def. Simone Bolelli : 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(9)

: 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(9) (24) Denis Shapovalov def. John Millman : 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

def. John : 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 Juan Martin del Potro def. Nicolas Mahut : 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

def. Nicolas : 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Steve Johnson def. (25) Adrian Mannarino : 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-2

: 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-2 (9) John Isner def. Noah Rubin: 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(7)

def. Noah Rubin: 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(7) Jurgen Zopp def. (14) Jack Sock: 6-7(4), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3

def. (14) Jack Sock: 6-7(4), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 (6) Kevin Anderson def. Pablo Lorenzi : 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

: 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 (18) Fabio Fognini def. Pablo Andujar : 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

def. Pablo : 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 (16) Kyle Edmund def. Alex de Minaur : 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

: 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 Elias Ymer def. Dudi Sela: 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-1

def. Sela: 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-1 Sergiy Stakhovsky def. (28) Feliciano Lopez: 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

def. (28) Lopez: 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 Guido Pella def. Joao Sousa: 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

def. Sousa: 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 Pablo Cuevas def. Aljaz Bedene : 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

def. : 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Ruben Bemelmans def. Yuki Bhambri : 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

def. : 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 Maximilian Marterer def. Ryan Harrison: 6-1, 6-3, 7-5

def. Ryan Harrison: 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 Horacio Zeballos def. Yuichi Sugita : 6-7, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2

def. : 6-7, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 Jan-Lennard Struff def. Evgeny Donskoy : 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

def. : 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 Marton Fucsovics def. Vasek Pospisil : 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(5)

def. : 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(5) Mischa Zverev def. Florian Mayer: 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(3)

def. Florian Mayer: 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(3) Hubert Hurkacz def. Tennys Sandgren : 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

def. : 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Thomas Fabbiano def. Matthew Ebden : 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Women's Bracket

Serena Williams def. Kristyna Pliskova : 7-6(4), 6-4

: 7-6(4), 6-4 (28) Maria Sharapova vs. Richel Hogenkamp : 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

: 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 (7) Caroline Garcia def. Yingying Duan : 6-1, 6-0

: 6-1, 6-0 (3) Garbine Muguruza def. Svetlana Kuznetsova : 7-6(0), 6-2

def. : 7-6(0), 6-2 (11) Julia Goerges def. Dominika Cibulkova : 6-4, 5-7, 6-0

def. : 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 Samantha Stosur def. Yanina Wickmayer : 6-2, 6-4

def. : 6-2, 6-4 (17) Ashleigh Barty def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva : 6-3, 6-1

: 6-3, 6-1 Taylor Townsend def. Myrtille Georges: 6-4, 6-2

Georges: 6-4, 6-2 Irina-Camelia Begu def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova : 6-4, 5-7, 9-7

def. Anna Karolina : 6-4, 5-7, 9-7 Ana Bogdan vs. Marketa Vondrousova : 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

vs. Marketa : 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Alison Van Uytvanck def. Isabelle Wallace: 6-1, 6-0

def. Isabelle Wallace: 6-1, 6-0 Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Denisa Allertova : 6-4, 6-3

def. : 6-4, 6-3 (24) Daria Gavrilova def. Sorana Cirstea : 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3

def. : 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 (16) Elise Mertens def. Varvara Lepchenko 6-7(9), 7-6(4), 6-0

def. 6-7(9), 7-6(4), 6-0 Shuai Zhang def. Kristina Kucova : 6-0, 7-5

def. Kristina : 6-0, 7-5 (18) Kiki Bertens def. Aryna Sabalenka : 6-2, 6-1

def. : 6-2, 6-1 Angelique Kerber def. Mona Barthel: 6-2, 6-3

def. Mona Barthel: 6-2, 6-3 Shuai Peng vs. Aleksandra Krunic : 6-3, 6-4

vs. : 6-3, 6-4 (30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Polona Hercog : 6-4, 7-6(1)

def. : 6-4, 7-6(1) Bethanie Mattek -Sands vs. Johanna Larsson : 6-4, 6-3

-Sands vs. Johanna : 6-4, 6-3 Fiona Ferro vs. Carina Witthoeft : 6-4, 6-2

Williams hasn't appeared on the red clay in Paris since she was beaten in the final two years ago by Garbine Muguruza. Understandably, the 36-year-old showed signs of sluggishness on her return to the Grand Slam stage.

Eventually, Williams overcame any hint of rust by outlasting Pliskova in a tiebreak to win the first set. Things ran a little smoother for Williams in the second, as she eventually served out for a 6-4 win.

While Williams made it through, WTA Insider showed how much the three-time champion struggled with the Pliskova serve:

Williams will face Ashleigh Barty in the next round after the Australian wasted little team seeing off Natalia Vikhlyantseva in straight sets. Meanwhile, Muguruza was also in impressive form as she outplayed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second set after scraping to a win in the first.

Sharapova came close to the edge against a spirited Hogenkamp. Despite taking the first set emphatically, Sharapova slipped up in the second and carried her frustration into the third.

She battled back brilliantly, though, to save the match:

Naturally, the narrow escape left 2014's champion delighted:

Later, it was Angelique Kerber's turn to match Williams' straight-sets win, something she managed to do against fellow German Mona Barthel.

Like Williams, Nadal wasn't in peak form when he got his Roland Garros campaign underway. The Spaniard struggled to find his range at times against Bolelli after rain delayed their game on Monday.

Eventually, though, Nadal did what he needed to do during key moments. Record writer Jose Morgado outlined how many times Nadal was forced to salvage his chances of victory:

While Nadal made hard work of things, Britain's Kyle Edmund was more comprehensive in beating Alex de Minaur. Edmund scored a straight-sets win largely thanks to his striking power.

David Law of BBC Radio 5 live noted how Edmund is getting used to overwhelming players with such strength:

Edmund's Round of 64 opponent will be Marton Fucsovics after the Hungarian outlasted Vasek Pospisil. The Canadian pushed things to a third set, but Geneva Open champion Fucsovics won a tense tiebreak and will represent a difficult opponent for Edmund.

Cilic has already made it through after edging past James Duckworth. A tight match left Cilic needing to win seven games in each of the final two sets to make sure he progressed.

The third seed displayed an impressive range of shots, hitting 47 winners en route to victory, according to ATP Media Info.

Cilic is through, along with big-serving duo John Isner and Kevin Anderson. The latter overpowered Pablo Lorenzi in straight sets by leaning on his formidable serve:

It was a similar story for Isner, even though the American was made to work for his win by Noah Rubin. The 22-year-old New Yorker pushed the second and third sets to tiebreaks, but Isner ultimately had too much strength:

Elsewhere, Juan Martin del Potro survived a titanic, four-set struggle before sending Frenchman Nicolas Mahut out. There was also good news for rising star Denis Shapovalov after the dynamic 19-year-old beat John Millman in three sets to mark a successful debut at Roland Garros.

Impressive wins also belonged to Fabio Fognini and Mischa Zverev, but 14th seed Jack Sock found himself stunned by Jurgen Zopp. The American has faltered consistently during 2018, per ESPN's Brad Gilbert:

Wednesday will be highlighted by Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic both being in action. Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori, Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina will also take to court.