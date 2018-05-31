Frank Lampard Confirmed as Next Manager of Derby County

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Derby County have confirmed Frank Lampard as the club's new manager, with the former midfielder signing a three-year deal with the Championship side.

News the deal had been finalised came via the club's official website on Thursday following speculation Lampard was to make his first venture into management:

The club statement included comments from Lampard on his first managerial position:

"I've always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club's objectives with the chairman and board members.

"We want to build on the club's top-six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park.

"This is my first job as a manager, but I've worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I'm confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board. I know it won't be easy—managing a football team never is—but I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead."

According to Sky Sports, Jody Morris is set to leave his position as Chelsea's under-18s manager to become part of Lampard's coaching staff at Pride Park.

The former England international steps in to replace Gary Rowett, who departed for relegated Stoke City after failing to steer the Rams to promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs.

Lampard was one of the finest players of his generation and is Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer. In his time with the Blues he won the UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

On the international stage Lampard was a consistent performer for England, netting 29 times in 106 appearances.

As noted below by Ball Street, the England man's former midfielder partner Steven Gerrard is also set to start his managerial career next season too:

He also enjoyed spells with Manchester City and New York City FC before ending his career and moving into punditry. He recently said on BT Sport that he was speaking to Derby and excited about the challenge potentially ahead:

While the reputation of Lampard will most likely excite Derby supporters, the decision represents something of a gamble given his lack of experience as a coach. This will be the first managerial role the Chelsea icon has had.

County supporters will be desperate to get back into the Premier League, too, having had a number of promotion pushes that have fallen just short since their relegation to the second tier in 2008.

Rowett saw his side knocked out of the most recent playoffs in the semi-finals by Fulham; at the end of the 2013-14 season, they were denied in the final by a last-gasp goal from Queens Park Rangers' Bobby Zamora.