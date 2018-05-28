Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez's Son Dereck Called Up by Giants

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2018

National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan
Hans Pennink/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are calling up the son of a Hall of Famer. 

ESPN.com reported the Giants called up pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on Monday to join their bullpen and sent utility man Miguel Gomez to Triple-A to clear space on the roster. Rodriguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who expressed how proud he was in a Twitter message:

Rodriguez has served as a starter for Triple-A Sacramento, posting a 4-1 record and 3.40 ERA in nine starts. However, he is joining the Giants’ bullpen at a time they could need the help after some early season struggles and with a difficult series on the horizon. 

San Francisco plays a three-game series against the first-place Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field starting Monday, which figures to spell trouble against its bullpen.

The Giants are just 22nd in the league in bullpen ERA, per ESPN.com.

Despite a disappointing 25-28 record, they are just three games back of the Rockies for first place in the National League West, so Rodriguez has the opportunity to provide assistance during a potential postseason run if he thrives in his first major league chance.

Related

    Ronald Acuna (ACL Sprain) Will Go on DL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ronald Acuna (ACL Sprain) Will Go on DL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The Giants-Nats Brawl Ended Mike Morse's Career

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Giants-Nats Brawl Ended Mike Morse's Career

    Bob Nightengale
    via USA TODAY

    Pudge's Son, Dereck, Gets Called Up by Giants

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pudge's Son, Dereck, Gets Called Up by Giants

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Latest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report