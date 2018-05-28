Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez's Son Dereck Called Up by Giants

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are calling up the son of a Hall of Famer.

ESPN.com reported the Giants called up pitcher Dereck Rodriguez on Monday to join their bullpen and sent utility man Miguel Gomez to Triple-A to clear space on the roster. Rodriguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who expressed how proud he was in a Twitter message:

Rodriguez has served as a starter for Triple-A Sacramento, posting a 4-1 record and 3.40 ERA in nine starts. However, he is joining the Giants’ bullpen at a time they could need the help after some early season struggles and with a difficult series on the horizon.

San Francisco plays a three-game series against the first-place Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field starting Monday, which figures to spell trouble against its bullpen.

The Giants are just 22nd in the league in bullpen ERA, per ESPN.com.

Despite a disappointing 25-28 record, they are just three games back of the Rockies for first place in the National League West, so Rodriguez has the opportunity to provide assistance during a potential postseason run if he thrives in his first major league chance.