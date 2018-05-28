French Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday's Singles Bracket

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic continued his climb back to form and advanced to the second round of the 2018 French Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva on Monday.

The Serb opened his campaign at Roland Garros with a rudimentary win, but 23rd seed Stanislas Wawrinka was surprised by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and fell to a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 defeat at the first hurdle.



Rafael Nadal faces Simone Bolelli in the evening as he seeks a successful start to his title defence in Paris, searching for an 11th career triumph at the Paris tournament.

Gilles Muller (29th) and Philipp Kohlschreiber (22nd) were the other seeded stars who dropped on Monday, to Ernests Gulbis and Bernard Coric, respectively.

The favourites largely lived up to expectations in the women's singles, too, as second seed Caroline Wozniacki moved on with a win over Danielle Collins. Madison Keys beat Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-3 to progress, as did American compatriot Coco Vandeweghe, who defeated Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-4.

Read on for a round-up of Monday's action from Roland Garros, including scores in full and a breakdown of the key stats.

Monday's Results

Men's Singles

(20) Novak Djokovic def. Rogerio Dutra Silva: 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez def. (23) Stan Wawrinka: 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3

Ernests Gulbis def. (29) Gilles Muller: 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Benoit Paire def. Roberto Carballes Baena: 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (9), 6-1

Marco Cecchinato def. Marius Copil: 2-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 10-8

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Carlos Taberner: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3

Karen Khachanov def. Andreas Haider-Maurer: 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-3

Marco Trungelliti def. Bernard Tomic: 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Cameron Norrie def. Peter Gojowczyk: 6-1, 2-0 (retired)

Dusan Lajovic def. Jiri Vesely: 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

(13) Roberto Bautista Agut def. Denis Istomin: 6-2, 6-7 (2), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Jaume Munar def. David Ferrer: 3-6, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5

Bernard Coric def. (22) Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(7) Dominic Thiem def. Ilya Ivashka: 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Santiago Giraldo def. Marcos Baghdatis: 3-6, 3-4 (retired)

Adam Pavlasek def. Mirza Basic: 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

(31) Albert Ramos Vinolas def. Mikhail Kukushkin: 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-1

Casper Ruud def. Jordan Thompson: 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3

Gilles Simon def. Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-4, 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-4

(12) Sam Querrey def. Frances Tiafoe: 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (6)

(11) Diego Schwartzman def. Calvin Hemery: 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Women's Singles

(8) Petra Kvitova def. Veronica Cepede Royg: 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

(13) Madison Keys def. Sachia Vickery: 6-3, 6-3

(21) Naomi Osaka def. Sofia Kenin: 6-2, 7-5

Lara Arruabarrena def. Timea Babos: 7-6 (5), 6-3

Carolina Dolehide def. Viktorija Golubic: 6-4, 6-4

Camila Giorgi def. Grace Min: 6-3, 6-2

(23) Carla Suarez Navarro def. Ana Konjuh: 6-0, 6-1

Maria Sakkari def. Mandy Minella: 7-6 (5), 6-2

Katerina Siniakova def. Viktoria Azarenka: 7-5, 7-5

Rebecca Peterson def. Su-wei Hsieh: 6-4, 6-3

Mariana Duque-Marino def. (20) Anastasija Sevastova: 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

(31) Mihaela Buzarnescu def. Vania King: 6-3, 6-3

(14) Daria Kasatkina def. Kaia Kanepi: 6-4, 6-1

Alexandra Dulgheru def. Christina McHale: 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3

Pauline Parmentier def. Chloe Paquet: 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Georgina Garcia Perez def. Dalila Jakupovic: 6-3, 6-4

Andrea Petkovic def. (29) Kristina Mladenovic: 7-6 (10), 6-2

Kiki Flipkens def. Tatjana Maria: 7-6 (1), 6-4

(2) Caroline Wozniacki def. Danielle Collins: 7-6 (2), 6-1

(15) Coco Vandeweghe def. Laura Siegemund: 6-4, 6-4

(6) Karolina Pliskova def. Barbora Krejcikova: 7-6 (6), 6-4

(19) Magdalena Rybarikova def. Luksika KumKhum: 6-3, 6-0

Lucie Safarova def. Jessika Ponchet: 6-4, 6-1

Recap

Djokovic is still on his way back to becoming the player who reached nine of a possible 12 Grand Slam finals between 2014 and 2016, but the signs of his progress appeared clear en route to beating Brazilian Silva on Monday.

The 2016 French Open winner suffered a break of serve in the opening two sets and outdid Silva 36 unforced errors to 32, per the Roland Garros website, admitting post-match that he's still working out kinks, via Eurosport UK:

That tally of mistakes was little compared with Wawrinka, however, who looked robbed of confidence when he lost 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 to Garcia-Lopez, committing 72 unforced errors in total; Garcia-Lopez had just 40.

The result also means the Swiss star's substantial drop in the rankings continues, per tennis writer Jose Morgado:

Thiem and Ivaskha recorded just one assist between them as the Austrian strolled to a rather rudimentary 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 win against the Belarusian:

In the women's competition, Australian Open winner Wozniacki continued her brilliant run of form in 2018 with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 triumph against Collins, who simmered in performance after a promising first set.

American Collins looked as though she might contend for a shock result against the No. 2 seed, but a stronger showing from Wozniacki in the second sealed her move into the next stage, via the Tennis Channel:

The Dane will face Georgina Garcia-Lopez, who downed Dalila Jakupovic in straight sets and is searching for another surprise result in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam.



Another Spaniard, Carla Suarez Navarro excelled on clay and started her competition with a demolition of Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-1, per the BBC's Russell Fuller:

Rafael Nadal takes on Simone Bolelli in Monday's evening slate, while Maria Sharapova faces Richel Hogenkamp as she bids to return to major silverware in Paris.