Fort Worth Invitational 2018: Justin Rose Flirts with Tournament Record in Win

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Justin Rose closed out an outstanding week at Colonial Country Club to win the Fort Worth Invitational by three strokes.

His score of 20 under par was one stroke shy of the tournament record.

The English star entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead but didn't slow down, shooting a 64 in Round 4 to hold off Brooks Koepka and complete the win.

After winning the World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions in October, Rose now has two PGA wins in a single season for just the second time in his career.

Final Leaderboard

1. Justin Rose (-20)

2. Brooks Koepka (-17)

3. Emiliano Grillo (-16)

4. Kevin Na (-14)

T5. Jon Rahm (-10)

T5. Kevin Tway (-10)

T5. Louis Oosthuizen (-10)

T8. Corey Conners (-9)

T8. Joaquin Niemann (-9)

T8. Ben Crane (-9)

Full results and statistics courtesy of PGATour.com.

Kevin Na was the big story of the early part of the day, beginning Sunday tied for 21st place before flying up the leaderboard with a course-record 61 in Round 4.

He had zero bogeys and nine birdies, including a near-eagle on No. 18:

While Na held the Day 1 lead in this event after posting a 62 Thursday, he was just three over in the next two rounds. However, he bounced back with one of the best efforts of his career.

"I didn't think I could beat 62," Na said after his round, per the PGA Tour Twitter account.

Koepka was nearly as good down the stretch, ending his day with a 63 to keep things interesting in the final few holes.

The American averaged 320.5 yards on his drive in Round 4—nearly 50 yards better than Rose—and gained 4.381 strokes on his putting.

However, there was no catching Rose this week, who shot a 66 or better in all four rounds.

He had no problem carding low numbers throughout the day, beginning his round with six birdies in his first nine holes. This included a run of three straight to extend his lead when others began their runs:

Rose hardly slowed down on the back nine, rolling long birdie putts into the hole:

A bogey on No. 18 hurt his final score, but he was clearly the best player throughout the week to take home the championship.

Jason Sobel of Action Network described the effort:

The PGA Tour will move north next week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin Ohio. Jason Dufner is the defending champion, but there is a loaded field that could cause the tournament to resemble a major.