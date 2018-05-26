SEC Baseball Tournament 2018: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The SEC baseball tournament championship game was determined Saturday after four of the conference's best teams did battle in the semifinals.

Second-seeded Ole Miss and No. 11 Texas A&M clashed in the first semifinal matchup at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover. No. 8 LSU will face off against No. 4 Arkansas at 4:30 p.m. ET.

LSU earned its way into the semis earlier Saturday, beating No. 1 Florida in a quarterfinal game that was pushed back a day due to inclement weather.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's semifinal matchups, as well as a look at the schedule for Sunday's championship game.

Saturday Semifinals Scores/Schedule

(2) Ole Miss def. (11) Texas A&M, 2-1

(8) LSU vs. (4) Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. ET

SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket

Updated SEC baseball tournament bracket available at SECSports.com.

Sunday Schedule

(4) Ole Miss vs. LSU/Arkansas, 3 p.m. ET

Ole Miss 2, Texas A&M 1

The Mississippi Rebels advanced to the SEC baseball tournament title game by virtue of a 2-1 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

In a game that featured great defense and pitching, Ole Miss only needed the two runs it scored in the fourth inning to eliminate the Aggies.

Although the Rebels committed two errors, their strong defensive play early in the game kept Texas A&M off the scoreboard.

In the second inning, Ole Miss third baseman Ryan Olenek threw out Texas A&M left fielder Logan Foster at home to maintain a 0-0 tie:

Two innings later, the Rebels scored the first runs of the game. First baseman Cole Zabowski got things started with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0.

Center fielder Will Golsan then added to the lead with an RBI single:

Ole Miss starting pitcher Jordan Fowler cruised through six scoreless innings, allowing just six hits and one walk while striking out three.

While Texas A&M starter Mitchell Kilkenny took the loss, he performed well with eight hits and two runs allowed, along with seven strikeouts in six innings.

The Aggies finally got to the Rebels' pitching in the bottom of the eighth inning when Foster touched up Will Ethridge for an RBI single.

With Ole Miss clinging to a 2-1 lead, Ethridge worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and then cut down the Aggies in order in the ninth to preserve the victory.

The win earned Ole Miss a spot in the championship game Sunday, where it will face the winner of the other semifinal between LSU and Arkansas.