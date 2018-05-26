Tiger Woods Would 'Love' PGA to Allow Golfers to Wear Shorts

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

On Thursday, Tiger Woods spoke out in favor of the PGA Tour allowing golfers to wear shorts.

During a Facebook Live interview (h/t PGA.com's Joe Boozell), Woods said the following regarding eliminating the rule that golfers can only wear pants on the PGA Tour:

"I would love it. We play in some of the hottest climates on the planet. We usually travel with the sun, and a lot of our events are in the summer, and then on top of that when we have winter months here, a lot of the guys will go down to South Africa and Australia where it's summer down there. A lot of the tournaments are based right around the equator, so we play in some of the hottest places on the planet. It would be nice to wear shorts. Even with my little chicken legs, I still would like to wear shorts."

Though the PGA Tour doesn't allow shorts, Boozell noted they are permitted on the European Tour. He also wrote that the PGA of America allowed golfers to wear shorts during practice rounds for the PGA Championship in 2017.

In 1999, the PGA Tour passed a rule allowing caddies to wear shorts.

As things stand, however, golfers must continue to brave the harsh summer elements in pants during PGA Tour events.