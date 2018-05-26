LeBron James' Stepback 3s over Jayson Tatum Cause Twitter to React in Awe

LeBron James' Stepback 3s over Jayson Tatum Cause Twitter to React in AweMay 26, 2018
LeBron James iced the Cleveland Cavaliers' 109-99 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night with consecutive step-back threes over Jayson Tatum that caused the Wine and Gold faithful at Quicken Loans Arena to spontaneously combust.
And they weren't the only ones.
After James' second signature step-back fell through the net, members of NBA twitter stood in awe of James' 46-point outing as he capped off his seventh 40-point game of the postseason in style:
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
What we are watching from #LeBron — our kids will ask us about the same way we asked our dad’s about Mickey Mantle. He’s become that type of Herculean figure who — time and time again — surpasses even the wildest of expectations. We are all witnesses. #Cavs
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
And some people think it's rational to spend time searching for reasons to criticize LeBron's athletic excellence. Probably don't like a refreshing ocean breeze, either.
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano
[cavs timeout] *tyronn lue is holding one of those white boards to draw plays on* LUE: okay so green you cut back through here and then george you... *everyone is looking at lue* LUE: lol i'm just kidding lebron can you just do the thing where you kill everyone thanks
Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey
LeBron hustled the world into thinking he was tired last game. What a freaking legend.
Josh Crutchmer @jcrutchmer
lebron sitting around akron in february with a calculator, compass and ruler trying to figure out exactly what the worst team he could still lead to a title is
Alexis Morgan @alexiskmorgan
There's really nothing left to say about LeBron that hasn't already been said. Speechless.
Once James walked off the court, the Cavaliers' Twitter account documented his son, Bryce, asking how he continues to come up so clutch:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ever wondered how @KingJames makes those crazy shots? So does his son. #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/plPJReC9Fd
Come Game 7 on Sunday, the Celtics will hope that question isn't making the rounds again.
Boston Opens as 2-Point Favorites in Game 7