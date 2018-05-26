LeBron James' Stepback 3s over Jayson Tatum Cause Twitter to React in Awe

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James iced the Cleveland Cavaliers' 109-99 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night with consecutive step-back threes over Jayson Tatum that caused the Wine and Gold faithful at Quicken Loans Arena to spontaneously combust.

And they weren't the only ones. 

After James' second signature step-back fell through the net, members of NBA twitter stood in awe of James' 46-point outing as he capped off his seventh 40-point game of the postseason in style: 

Once James walked off the court, the Cavaliers' Twitter account documented his son, Bryce, asking how he continues to come up so clutch: 

Come Game 7 on Sunday, the Celtics will hope that question isn't making the rounds again. 

