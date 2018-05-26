LeBron James' Stepback 3s over Jayson Tatum Cause Twitter to React in Awe

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James iced the Cleveland Cavaliers' 109-99 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night with consecutive step-back threes over Jayson Tatum that caused the Wine and Gold faithful at Quicken Loans Arena to spontaneously combust.

And they weren't the only ones.

After James' second signature step-back fell through the net, members of NBA twitter stood in awe of James' 46-point outing as he capped off his seventh 40-point game of the postseason in style:

Once James walked off the court, the Cavaliers' Twitter account documented his son, Bryce, asking how he continues to come up so clutch:

Come Game 7 on Sunday, the Celtics will hope that question isn't making the rounds again.