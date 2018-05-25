Reuben Foster's Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge Dismissed After Diversion Course

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 34-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster's misdemeanor marijuana case was dismissed by the Tuscaloosa district attorney’s office after Foster completed a diversion course, per Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. 

The Tuscaloosa county district court clerk said Foster must pay court costs and a $100 bail bond fee as conditions of his case being dismissed, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

On Wednesday, a California judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to keep pursuing domestic violence charges against Foster. 

Foster also had a charge of possession of an assault weapon reduced to a misdemeanor. 

After that ruling, 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement that Foster will be allowed to rejoin the team, but "that his place on this team is one that must continue to be earned."

Foster was arrested in Alabama in January and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. 

The 49ers selected Foster with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The former Alabama star appeared in 10 games as a rookie and finished second on the team with 72 total tackles. 

