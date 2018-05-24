Rockets Honor Victims, 1st Responders from Texas HS Shooting Before Game 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets honored the victims, survivors and first responders of May 18's deadly Sante Fe High School shooting prior to Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The ceremony, which took place moments before tipoff at the Toyota Center, featured a moment of silence, recognition of the first responders, an address by Houston native Travis Scott and a rendition of the national anthem by members of the school's choir.

Furthermore, Santa Fe High School's senior class was in attendance following a generous offer from owner Tilman Fertitta to attend the game free of charge.

15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Right Arrow Icon

"Just to break the monotony of what they are going through, to have them at the game, the seniors," Fertitta said, according to ABC 13's Foti Kallergis. "You hate for their last moment in that high school to be what it was. So, just a little something we can do, which is basically nothing, but anything we can do, we want to do."

The Rockets will also wear a patch emblazoned with the words "Sante Fe HS" to honor the 10 people killed and 13 injured in the shooting.



"My heart goes out to all the families," swingman Trevor Ariza said, per Kallergis. "Hopefully, they find joy in coming to the game."

If the Rockets can secure a win in front of their home crowd, they will be one victory away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.