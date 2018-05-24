Rockets Honor Victims, 1st Responders from Texas HS Shooting Before Game 5

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Shirts are laid out for fans before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 24, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets honored the victims, survivors and first responders of May 18's deadly Sante Fe High School shooting prior to Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The ceremony, which took place moments before tipoff at the Toyota Center, featured a moment of silence, recognition of the first responders, an address by Houston native Travis Scott and a rendition of the national anthem by members of the school's choir. 

Furthermore, Santa Fe High School's senior class was in attendance following a generous offer from owner Tilman Fertitta to attend the game free of charge. 

"Just to break the monotony of what they are going through, to have them at the game, the seniors," Fertitta said, according to ABC 13's Foti Kallergis. "You hate for their last moment in that high school to be what it was. So, just a little something we can do, which is basically nothing, but anything we can do, we want to do."

The Rockets will also wear a patch emblazoned with the words "Sante Fe HS" to honor the 10 people killed and 13 injured in the shooting. 

"My heart goes out to all the families," swingman Trevor Ariza said, per Kallergis. "Hopefully, they find joy in coming to the game."

If the Rockets can secure a win in front of their home crowd, they will be one victory away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995. 

