Rockets Honor Victims, 1st Responders from Texas HS Shooting Before Game 5

Rockets Honor Victims, 1st Responders from Texas HS Shooting Before Game 5May 25, 2018
The Houston Rockets honored the victims, survivors and first responders of May 18's deadly Sante Fe High School shooting prior to Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
The ceremony, which took place moments before tipoff at the Toyota Center, featured a moment of silence, recognition of the first responders, an address by Houston native Travis Scott and a rendition of the national anthem by members of the school's choir.
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
The Santa Fe High School Choir performs the National Anthem with members of the Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD in attendance at Toyota Center. #SantaFeStrong 💪 https://t.co/FOKFVp6nQ9
Furthermore, Santa Fe High School's senior class was in attendance following a generous offer from owner Tilman Fertitta to attend the game free of charge.
"Just to break the monotony of what they are going through, to have them at the game, the seniors," Fertitta said, according to ABC 13's Foti Kallergis. "You hate for their last moment in that high school to be what it was. So, just a little something we can do, which is basically nothing, but anything we can do, we want to do."
Santa Fe ISD @SantaFeISD
Thank you to @HoustonRockets and @TilmanJFertitta family for hosting Santa Fe High School Class of 2018 seniors & chaperones at tonight's Game 5! #SFStrong
The Rockets will also wear a patch emblazoned with the words "Sante Fe HS" to honor the 10 people killed and 13 injured in the shooting.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The #Rockets will wear a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School tonight. #SantaFeStrong https://t.co/mPfbpMvxzs
"My heart goes out to all the families," swingman Trevor Ariza said, per Kallergis. "Hopefully, they find joy in coming to the game."
If the Rockets can secure a win in front of their home crowd, they will be one victory away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1995.
