Report: USA Gymnastics Created Multiple Cover Stories for Larry Nassar

USA Gymnastics allowed Larry Nassar to create "false excuses" to explain his absences from major events while he was being investigated for child sexual abuse in 2015, according to a report from Tim Evans and Marisa Kwiatkowski of the Indianapolis Star.

Per that report:

"In one of the emails, Indianapolis attorney Scott D. Himsel told Nassar his medical techniques were under investigation, and 'it is in everyone's best interest' that Nassar not attend a gymnastics event that weekend.

"Himsel said USA Gymnastics would tell people Nassar was not attending for 'personal reasons.'

"Nassar replied: 'Can we just say that I am sick? That would make more sense to everyone. Would that be ok?'

"Himsel agreed to have USA Gymnastics use that story.

"In later emails—part of more than 900 pages of documents reviewed by IndyStar—Nassar assured Himsel: 'I stayed with the story of that I am nauseated, not feeling well and staying home.'"

Those stories were used in place of USA Gymnastics informing the parents of gymnasts that Nassar's absence was due to an investigation, which in turn allowed him to continue working at Michigan State and at least one USA Gymnastics gym in Michigan while he was being investigated.

