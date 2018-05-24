Kentucky's Marcus Walker Arrested on Drug Trafficking, Paraphernalia Charges

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

University of Kentucky safety Marcus Walker was arrested Thursday and faces charges of drug trafficking and possession of paraphernalia after allegedly trafficking more than five pounds of marijuana and at least four grams of cocaine.

Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com reported details of the arrest and noted the Lexington Police Department, per the Lexington Herald-Leader, found a "large amount of cash" after using a search warrant at the Wildcats player's residence.

Walker entered a plea of not guilty in Fayette County District Court and is eligible to get released on $1,000 surety bond, per Mike Stunson and Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader. Attorney Abe Mashni said his client hopes to meet bond "as soon as possible."

A UK spokesperson told Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal the school is "aware" of the arrest and currently in the process of obtaining more information.

Walker was preparing to enter his junior season after arriving to the Wildcats as a 3-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class.

The Florida native tallied five tackles in 12 games while working mostly on special teams in 2017.