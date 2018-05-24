Serena, Venus Williams to Team Up in Doubles Tournament at 2018 French Open

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Serena Williams hasn't played in a major tournament since giving birth to her daughter, but she will compete at the 2018 French Open in both the singles and doubles bracket.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN), Williams will team up with her sister, Venus, as a wild-card entry at Roland Garros. This will be the first time they have played together at a Grand Slam event since Wimbledon in 2016.

Serena's return to the court hasn't been as smooth as she likely hoped, going 2-2 in WTA events. She suffered a third-round loss to her sister at Indian Wells before losing in the first round of the Miami Masters. She hasn't competed since March after withdrawing from the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

The 36-year-old is currently ranked just No. 453 in the world after being No. 1 as of last May.

The Williams sisters competed in one doubles match in February, which they lost to the Dutch duo of Demi Schuurs and Lesley Kerkhove.

Of course, this team is always dangerous based on their history together. As a team, the Williamses have won 14 Grand Slam tournaments, including the French Open in 1999 and 2010, as well as three Olympic gold medals.

If Serena is anywhere close to 100 percent healthy, she has the talent to win the entire tournament in both singles and doubles.