Serena Williams to Be Unseeded in Return at 2018 French Open

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

Serena Williams walks off the court after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Osaka won 6-3, 6-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The French Open organizers won't offer special treatment to Serena Williams should she make the trip to Roland Garros in Paris this summer. 

"This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women's seeds based on the WTA ranking," the French Tennis Federation said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Consequently, [the seeds] will reflect this week's world ranking."

Williams has competed in just two WTA events this year after returning to the court following the birth of her daughter. Because of that, as well as her absence for almost the entire 2017 campaign, she sits No. 453 in the WTA rankings.

     

