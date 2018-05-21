Report: Clemson QB Hunter Johnson to Target Purdue, Northwestern for Transfer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2018

Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson practices for the New Year's Day Sugar Bowl, in New Orleans on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Clemson faces Alabama in a semifinal of the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson will reportedly transfer from the school, with Purdue and Northwestern emerging as potential contenders.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported the news. Johnson was part of a quarterback battle for the Tigers' starting position with Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

