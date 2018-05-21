Report: Clemson QB Hunter Johnson to Target Purdue, Northwestern for Transfer

Report: Clemson QB Hunter Johnson to Target Purdue, Northwestern for TransferMay 21, 2018
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson will reportedly transfer from the school, with Purdue and Northwestern emerging as potential contenders.
Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported the news. Johnson was part of a quarterback battle for the Tigers' starting position with Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.
