4-Star Prospects DB Jeremiah Criddell, RB Sean Dollars Commit to Oregon

Credit: 247Sports

Mater Dei teammates Sean Dollars and Jeremiah Criddell are sticking together. The stars each announced their intention to attend Oregon on Sunday.

"The biggest reason I chose Oregon was because of coach (Jim) Mastro and the plan he has for me," Dollars said, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "He has a big plan to use me and get my going my freshman year. The running back situation there looks a little iffy in terms of the depth so there's a great opportunity to step in and make an immediate impact."

Dollars is a 4-star running back who is the No. 131 overall prospect and top-ranked all-purpose back in the country, per 247Sports. The service ranks Criddell as the 46th-best player in the 2019 class and sixth-ranked cornerback.

"To be honest, I made this decision for myself," Criddell said, per Biggins. "I just visited Oregon two weeks ago and spend the whole day with coach (Mario) Cristobal. He explained to me what he's doing with the program and where he wants to take it.

"... When you look at the leadership and support system in place, I felt it was the best fit for me."

Oregon now has nine commits in the 2019 class and is ranked 13th among all schools by 247Sports.

Dollars is the Ducks' first prospect of 4-star distinction or better to come on the offensive side of the ball in this class.