Bill Belichick Spotted with Justify Winning Party at 2018 Preakness Stakes

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 27: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during the AFC & NFC coaches breakfast at the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was among those who celebrated Justify's Preakness Stakes win at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.

WJZ CBS Baltimore tweeted the following photo of Belichick within a group of Justify's supporters:

By virtue of Saturday's victory, Justify has now won the first two legs of the Triple Crown, and he will look to reach horse racing immortality by winning the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

Justify was ridden by jockey Mike Smith and trained by Bob Baffert, who is often compared to Belichick because of his longtime success in his sport.

While Belichick is a five-time Super Bowl winner as a head coach, Baffert has won five Kentucky Derbys, seven Preakness Stakes and two Belmont Stakes.

Baffert told For The Win's Gary Mihoces in 2015 that he met Belichick at the Kentucky Derby one year but added that Belichick didn't know his name.

