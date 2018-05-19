Fighter Slams Opponent's Head off Mat for 39-Second KO at UFC Chile

Gabriel Benitez made quick work of Humberto Bandenay at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile at UFC Fight Night 129 on Saturday.

Benitez dropped Bandenay in the first 15 seconds and was smelling blood. He tried to jump in for the finish, but Bandenay began to defend and sought a submission. He very nearly got it.

Bandenay went for an armbar and tried to extend it for the finish. Benitez's arm was almost straightened out when he hoisted Bandenay up and slammed him on the mat. Bandenay's head bounced off the canvas and he was done. A few follow-up shots put a stamp on it and forced the referee to step in and save the unconscious fighter from more damage.

The official end came at 39-seconds of the first round.

The finish was the 10th slam finish in UFC history and got the crowd on its feet in astonishment.

Benitez earned a quick win and has impressive back-to-back victories for the first time since his UFC debut.