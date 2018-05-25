5-Star OT Prospect Tyler Johnson Commits to Texas over Oklahoma

Credit: 247Sports

Texas got a big boost up front when offensive tackle Tyler Johnson committed to play for the Longhorns at the next level.



Johnson announced his decision Friday:

The commitment gives Texas the No. 16 recruiting class for 2019.

Before choosing the Longhorns, the Texas native was recruited by the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma and USC. The 5-star lineman is the state's No. 5 prospect and the 33rd-ranked recruit in his class.

A ranking is only as good as the film—and it shouldn't take long for fans to be impressed by his highlight reel:

College defenses better brace themselves.

Offenses have a hard time moving the football without a solid O-line. And in today's age of spread offenses, linemen need to be athletic enough to keep up and move around the field. That's something Johnson is more than capable of doing, as evidenced by the film.

Johnson ranks among the best linemen in his class for a reason. He is going to be a force up front for the Longhorns and give head coach Tom Herman a building block for the future.

Recruiting information courtesy of 247Sports' composite rankings.