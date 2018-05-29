Predicting the Winner of Each College Football Conference in 2018

1 of 10

John Raoux/Associated Press

Player to Watch: McKenzie Milton

Two of McKenzie Milton's favorite targets from last season—Tre'Quan Smith and Jordan Akins—were selected in the third round of the NFL draft. His former head coach is now at Nebraska. But there's still a lot of hope for UCF because of the most efficient QB in the nation not named Baker Mayfield.

Milton threw for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns, and he more than held his own in the Peach Bowl win over Auburn. This dual-threat quarterback should keep UCF nationally relevant for at least one more year.

Biggest Threat: Memphis

UCF beat Memphis both during the regular season and in the AAC championship game last year; however, the Tigers—who get the Knights at home Oct. 13—put up 55 points in the latter game and didn't lose to anyone else during the regular season.

Memphis has some massive holes to fill after the departures of QB Riley Ferguson, WR Anthony Miller and LB Genard Avery, but there are still outstanding playmakers in Darrell Henderson, Patrick Taylor Jr. and Tony Pollard.

Why They'll Win: Limited competition

Aside from perhaps Conference USA, the gap between first and second in the AAC is the widest of any conference heading into 2018. Memphis is a borderline top-50 team, while UCF will probably sneak into the top 20 of the preseason AP poll.

The next-best team in the league is Houston, and the Knights don't even play the Cougars during the regular season. After that is Navy, and UCF gets the Midshipmen at home. Milton and Co. probably won't go undefeated again, but that's a more likely outcome than UCF failing to at least win the East division of the AAC.