Yu Darvish Placed on Cubs' 10-Day DL with Triceps Injury

The Chicago Cubs have placed starting pitcher Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list as the result of right triceps tendinitis.

The team announced Saturday the move is retroactive to May 23.

After agreeing to a six-year deal with the Cubs in the offseason, Darvish has struggled with adjusting to his new team. This season, the four-time All-Star had a 1-3 record with an ERA of 4.95 with 49 strikeouts and 36 hits allowed in 40 innings over his first eight starts.

The Cubs placed Darvish on the 10-day disabled list on May 7 after he was diagnosed with the parainfluenza virus. He would return on May 15 and make two starts before heading back to the DL for a different reason.

Despite Darvish's struggles early this season, coupled with his illness and injury, the Cubs still have an excellent starting rotation. Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester have been the anchors, with Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood still finding their rhythm.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon can turn to Mike Montgomery, who served as swingman last year, in the rotation until Darvish returns. The team revealed Chatwood will be moved up a day, but it has not announced who will replace Darvish in the rotation.

The Cubs will need Darvish to return at the top of his game if they want to compete for a playoff spot in a competitive National League Central that features four teams over .500.