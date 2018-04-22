Lindsey Vonn Tells TMZ She Thinks Women Will Eventually Compete vs. Men

Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

While Lindsey Vonn doesn't believe men and women will ever compete against each other at the Olympics, the three-time Olympic medalist in skiing does believe men and women will face one another in other competitions.

"I don't know if it will [happen] in an official World Cup capacity, but maybe we can do some sort of exhibition or something fun that offers the same thing," she told TMZ Sports.

"No one likes change, you know?" she added about why men and women wouldn't compete, concluding, "It'll eventually happen—it's just, how long will it take?"

Vonn made another bid this fall to participate in a men's World Cup downhill race in November 2018. She had lobbied five years ago to race the men but was rejected by the International Ski Federation. In November, she told Christina Macfarlane and Aimee Lewis of CNN.com:

"The men are the highest level of our sport. I've won a lot of races in my career, and this is something that's a new challenge.

"I want to push myself and see where I stand against the best skiers in the world.

"Obviously, it's nothing against the women—I think that the level in women's ski racing is amazing—but, at the same time, I've definitely reached a point in my career where I'm looking for something new, looking for a new challenge."