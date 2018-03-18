Bassmaster Classic 2018: Winner, Final Weigh-In Results and Leaderboard

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Jordan Lee won his second straight Bassmaster Classic after reeling in 47 pounds and one ounce worth of fish over the three days.

Jason Christie led after two days at Lake Hartwell in Greenville, South Carolina, but Lee came through with a big haul of 16 pounds and five ounces Sunday to secure the win.

Brent Ehrler came in second place, finishing one pound away from the championship.

Final Leaderboard

1. Jordan Lee 15 fish (47 pounds-1 ounce)

2. Brent Ehrler: 15 (46-1)

3. Jason Christie: 14 (45-15)

4. Matt Lee: 15 (43-15)

5. Jacob Powroznik: 15 (43-4)

6. Ott DeFoe: 15 (42-13)

7. Jacob Wheeler: 15 (42-13)

8. Casey Ashley: 15 (42-12)

9. Aaron Martens: 15 (42-9)

10. Gerald Swindle: 15 (42-2)

Christie built a big lead in this tournament with a first-day total of 20 pounds and 14 ounces from his five fish. While he slowed down a bit on Day 2, his 37 pounds and four ounces were enough to hold a solid lead going into the final day.

Unfortunately, he struggled Sunday while catching just four fish, totaling under nine pounds, to drop to third place.

This left the door open for Lee, who overcame more than a 13-pound deficit in 2017 to win the title and earned another come-from-behind win in 2018. He trailed Christie by almost seven pounds going into the final day before moving to the top of the leaderboard.

South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources celebrated the win:

He became the third angler in the history of this event to win back-to-back titles.

Matt Lee also had a solid comeback on the final day of competition, moving from outside the top 10 into a fourth-place finish after totaling a Sunday-best 17 pounds and six ounces worth of bass.

Casey Ashley won this event three years ago, the last time it took place at Lake Hartwell, but only managed an eighth-place finish this time around.

Still, Lee was the star of the day and proved last year's victory wasn't a fluke. The 26-year-old is already one of the best in the sport and will likely remain a threat in 2019.