Indian Wells Tennis Finals 2018: Men's and Women's Results, Scores and Reactions

Harry How/Getty Images

The men's and women's finals of the BNP Paribas Open were played Sunday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, with Roger Federer facing Juan Martin del Potro in the men's championship and Naomi Osaka taking on Daria Kasatkina in the women's final.

Below, we'll break down both results.

Men's Final

Juan Martin del Potro def. Roger Federer: 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-2)

Federer finally lost in 2018.

The living legend moved to 17-1 on the year, coming up just short in his bid for a third title, after losing to del Potro, 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-2). It was an epic win and a match that did not lack for drama.

After del Potro's relatively straightforward first-set win, the two engaged in a back-and-forth battle of attrition in the second that included a wild tiebreaker. Federer needed seven set points to finally force a third set, with both men taking turns chirping at the chair umpire in the process.

Per tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, Del Potro was annoyed at the behavior of the fans, who were wildly cheering between points for Federer and carrying on when del Potro faulted on his serves:

Federer took issues with a sequence when it appeared he had won the set, only for del Potro to challenge that the ball was out of bounds and win, continuing the set.

As fans headed back to their seats, Federer then double-faulted and the battle continued. Federer appeared to be displeased that the proceedings continued so quickly with fans still milling about.

Nonetheless, he ultimately won the set, and the two men headed to the decisive third.

The two held serve through eight games before Federer finally broke del Potro for the first time in the match in the ninth. Del Potro wasn't interested in folding, however, breaking Federer himself the next game.

So the drama continued, and the match ultimately headed to a second tiebreaker, where del Potro found himself holding a commanding 6-1 lead. Federer stole one point back before del Potro earned the win, adding another chapter to a memorable rivalry in the process:

Federer, at age 36, has largely been the story in 2018. But del Potro, who has battled back from four wrist surgeries in his career, looks like a force to be reckoned with this season.

Women's Final

Naomi Osaka def. Daria Kasatkina: 6-3, 6-2

Rising star Naomi Osaka easily handled Daria Kasatkina in the women's final, winning 6-3, 6-2.

The 20-year-old Osaka became the youngest winner of the tournament since Ana Ivanovic won it in 2008, according to the BNP Paribas Open Twitter account.

It wasn't the only historical tidbit from her win:

Osaka was dominant throughout the tournament, dropping just one set and knocking off world No. 1 Simona Halep in the semifinals. She also beat Maria Sharapova, Agnieszka Radwanska and Karolina Pliskova in the lead-up to her title.

After the win, Osaka gave quite the memorable acceptance speech, as the WTA's Twitter account captured:

Osaka is now expected to rise to No. 22 in the WTA rankings, per the tournament's website. She also took the first step in a career goal she expressed two years ago through a Pokemon reference, per Rothenberg:

Gotta catch 'em all. Grand Slam titles, that is.

Kasatkina, meanwhile, beat Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams to reach the final. The two, combined, beat quite the list of female stars, serving notice that the young guns in the women's game are coming.

It was the first meeting between Osaka and Kasatkina, but it assuredly will not be the last.