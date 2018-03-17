Real Madrid Transfer News: Alisson Becker Responds to Blancos Rumours

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker has responded to transfer speculation linking him Real Madrid, saying links to Los Blancos "massage the ego."

The Brazilian stopper made the comments in an interview with Globoesporte (via Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo):

"Those links massage the ego, it cannot be denied.

"People get satisfaction from having recognition. I feel very happy to have that recognition.

"It means that I am doing my job well, that they are watching me.

"Even more so when one hears about Real Madrid."

Rimmer noted Liverpool have also been linked with the 25-year-old, but the Reds have indicated they won't try their luck in the summer. Alisson is expected to come with a huge price tag that will likely be out of the club's budget.

As expected, Alisson's comments were well-received in Madrid, with Marca―known for being friendly to Los Blancos―leading the way:

The former Internacional stopper became Roma's primary option this season after the departure of Wojciech Szczesny, and he has quickly made fans forget about the Poland international. Alisson has been the best goalkeeper in Serie A this season, earning Roma countless points with great saves.

El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) reported Real have moved Alisson ahead of Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Manchester United's David De Gea on their list of targets, believing the Roma man might be a cheaper option.

The Spanish giants are expected to seek an upgrade on Keylor Navas, who has served the club well for several years but is starting to show his age. Navas also tends to give up several easy goals every season.

Here's a look at some of Alisson's top highlights:

The nimble stopper is every bit as talented as Courtois and De Gea, but Roma tend to sell their players at a lower price point than Chelsea or United. The Giallorossi appointed Monchi as director of football in 2017, and the Spaniard is known for his incredible ability to unearth talent; Roma will believe they can replace their starter, the same way they replaced Szczesny.

Alisson could be a tremendous value signing, even if he carries some risk. He has only proved himself as a starter in a top league in Europe for less than a season, and will cost a pretty penny for a relatively inexperienced player.