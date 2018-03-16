Roman Reigns Dismisses Allegations of Being Involved in Steroid Ring

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Roman Reigns denied claims he was connected to a steroid ring that operated out of a gym in Miami.

Reigns was responding to allegations made by Richard Rodriguez, who operated Iron Addicts Gym, during an appearance Friday on The Jim & Sam Show (h/t WrestlingInc's Raj Giri):

"At one point it's like, who is this [Rodriguez]? Where is this coming from? What did I do? Like, what the heck is going on? I'm just sitting at home playing with kids. I'm feeding babies and changing diapers, and doing dad stuff and then all of a sudden this happens. I think it's just a good lesson of where we're at. If you have any kind of social media presence; essentially, my Twitter is a billboard, unfortunately some people want to use whether it's in a positive passion and a negative passion."

Rodriguez's allegations came in January as part of a documentary by filmmaker Jon Bravo. Rodriguez said he had sold steroids to Reigns after a man who turned out to be an FBI informant introduced Reigns to him. Rodriguez also named movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel among his clients.

Reigns released a statement shortly thereafter contending the claims, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Josh Nason. In the statement, Reigns said he had "never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition" and passed 11 drug tests in WWE.

WWE suspended Reigns for 30 days in June 2016 after he violated the company's wellness policy. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Giri), Reigns tested positive for Adderall.

The DEA raided Rodriguez's gym in February 2017 and arrested him on charges of importing goods from China that would be used to make illegal steroids in Arizona and then sold in Miami. The agency had been investigating Rodriguez since August 2015 after receiving tips he had been part of the sale of steroids through the Wellness, Fitness & Nutrition Network.