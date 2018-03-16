Real Madrid Transfer News: Agreement Reportedly Reached with Robert Lewandowski

VI-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Poland international has been offered a two-year deal with the option of an extra year, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Mark Jones of the Mirror).

Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, has twice met with the Spanish giants, and the striker is also said to have rejected interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid focused on Lewandowski after struggling to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. They are not planning on making a move for PSG's Neymar until the summer of 2019.

Lewandowski is one of the top strikers in European football and has 23 goals in 24 Bundesliga outings this season. Indy Football highlight just how prolific he has been during his time with Bayern:

The striker has won three Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena, but he is yet to win the UEFA Champions League, which could tempt him to make the move to Madrid. Los Blancos have won the competition in three of the last four years and are into the quarter-finals this season.

While Bayern Munich will not want to allow one of their best players to leave, that does not mean Lewandowski will stay, according to ESPN FC's Mark Lovell:

Per the report, Lewandowski is set to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman has endured a difficult season and has managed just four goals in 22 La Liga outings.

However, the Frenchman does supply goals and has a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, as shown by Opta:

Football writer Graham Hunter is a big fan of Benzema:

Lewandowski would represent an upgrade and would add even more attacking power to Real Madrid. He will turn 30 in August and this could represent his last chance to secure a lucrative move to the Spanish giants. The club look set to relinquish their La Liga title to Barcelona and may be willing to invest heavily this summer in an attempt to regain the title.