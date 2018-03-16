Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson Share Lead

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau joined Henrik Stenson on top of an impressive leaderboard after two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 24-year-old shot a 66 Friday to match Stenson at 11 strokes under par at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and others remain within striking distance to create what could be an exciting final two rounds.

Tiger Woods, who shot a four-under in the first round, dropped in the ranks with an even 72 on Friday, but there is plenty of time to make up ground in this star-filled event.

Keep reading for a recap of Day 2's action.

Leaderboard Through Round 2

T1. Henrik Stenson 69 (-11)

T1. Bryson DeChambeau 66 (-11)

3. Talor Gooch 70 (-9)

4. Byeong Hun An 68 (-8)

5. Charley Hoffman 66 (-7)



T6. Rickie Fowler 71 (-6)

T6. Billy Horschel 70 (-6)

T6. Luke List 67 (-6)

T6. Patrick Reed 70 (-6)

T6. Ryan Moore 67 (-6)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com.

Stenson entered the second round with a lead thanks to his impressive 64 on Thursday, and although he wasn't quite as sharp, he continued his strong performance.

The Swedish star began his day with 13 straight pars before rattling off three birdies in a row. He finished with a 69 in a bogey-free round, replicating his past rare success, per Justin Ray of Golf Channel:

He finished tied for third in the event two years ago.

"Today wasn't as good as yesterday," Stenson said after the round, per Ron Mintz of MyGolfDaily.com. "But 3-under on this golf course is never bad."

The problem was the rest of the field caught up.

DeChambeau was the most impressive Friday, finishing with a 66 thanks to six birdies and an eagle. Although the young player was forced to withdraw from last week's Valspar Championship, he appears completely healthy now.

It was just another day on the course for Bubba Watson, whose eagle on 16 was the highlight of another solid round:

For the second consecutive day, the 39-year-old American shot two-under par to put himself firmly in the mix.

Watson wasn't the only one nabbing eagles, though. Patrick Reed sank a long putt on 12:

Reed finished the day at two-under despite an up-and-down round that featured one eagle, five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. Still, he finds himself tied for sixth after two days.

Tiger lost some ground Friday, but he managed a few highlight-worthy shots in the round:

Brian Gay, who sits even through two rounds, had one of the shots of the day with a near-ace on the par-3 seventh hole:

He would birdie that hole to move to two-under but wound up bogeying his final two holes of the round.

Of note, McIlroy and Ernie Els are among those tied for 11th place at five-under. Woods, Watson and Justin Rose follow closely behind at four-under.

Overall, a handful of golfers have been able to create some separation from the rest of the pack through the first two days. However, just five strokes separate the leaders from a sixth-place logjam.

The action will continue from Bay Hill in Round 3 Saturday, and while the leaders are in good shape, there are several notable players capable of earning a come-from-behind win this week.