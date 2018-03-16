Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Friday Tee Times, Live-Stream Schedule

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson did his best to steal the headlines from Tiger Woods as he posted a remarkable eight-under-par 64 to lead the way after the first round of the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

The superb Swede needed only 20 putts on the greens at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, to post a score that sees him leading by one to American duo Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch heading into Friday's action.

Woods continued his remarkable comeback with a competitive round of 68 to finish the day in a tie for seventh, just one behind Jimmy Walker, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau on five-under.

After starting in one of the later groups on Thursday, leader Stenson will be getting under way early on Friday as he tees off on the 10th at 8:11 a.m. ET (12:11 p.m. GMT) with playing partners Adam Scott (+1) and Tommy Fleetwood (-3).

Woods, meanwhile, will tee off on the first at 1:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. GMT) alongside Hideki Matsuyama (-2) and Jason Day (+1).

The full list of tee times can be found at PGATour.com, while the Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live streams can be found here. Live-streaming in the UK will be available via Sky Go.

Stenson, 41, missed the cut at the Valspar Championship last week, but he was on song from the off at Bay Hill on Thursday.

A solid front nine saw him birdie the two par fives at the fourth and the sixth before he made a three at the par-four ninth to go out in 33.

That started a run of seven birdies in eight holes to the 16th, the only blemish on his card coming when he bogeyed the 14th.

The PGA Tour passed on some of his statistics for the round:

After his second-place finish at the Valspar last week, the expectations were high for Woods as he returned to a tournament he has won eight times in the past, most recently in 2013.

The 42-year-old did not disappoint as he put himself firmly in contention with a round that included six birdies and a double-bogey on three.

The 14-time major winner looked particularly fine around the greens, draining a clutch putt for par on the last and a monster for birdie at the par-three seventh, per the PGA Tour:

Woods is unquestionably the biggest draw at Bay Hill this week, and his return to competitive form has given golf a huge boost.

However, there are numerous other big names in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after the first round.

Justin Rose sits at three-under after a remarkable recovery from four-over after six, and alongside him is Rory McIlroy, who finished with a 69 on Thursday despite a double-bogey six at 18.

Multiple major winners Ernie Els and Zach Johnson are also on three-under par, as is 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell.

After the first day of action, there is an exciting leaderboard taking shape, and Stenson will surely have to produce similar heroics on Friday if he is to stay ahead of a high-quality chasing pack heading into the weekend.