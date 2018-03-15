Report: West Ham Demand London Stadium Changes After Pitch Invasion

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

West Ham United are "demanding changes" to how the London Stadium is run via an emergency meeting with the venue's landlords London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), per Sky Sports.

The Hammers have struggled with crowd control throughout their time at the London Stadium, culminating in pitch invasions and a protest in front of the directors' box during the 3-0 defeat to Burnley on March 10.

It is understood that the fans' safety remains the club's primary concern.

