Report: West Ham Demand London Stadium Changes After Pitch Invasion

Alex Keble@alexkebleFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: West Ham United fasn hold up protests signs and banners during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on March 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Christopher Lee/Getty Images

West Ham United are "demanding changes" to how the London Stadium is run via an emergency meeting with the venue's landlords London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), per Sky Sports

The Hammers have struggled with crowd control throughout their time at the London Stadium, culminating in pitch invasions and a protest in front of the directors' box during the 3-0 defeat to Burnley on March 10.

It is understood that the fans' safety remains the club's primary concern.

                  

