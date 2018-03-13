WWE Fastlane 2018 Results That Will Have Biggest Impact at WrestleMania 34March 13, 2018
WWE Fastlane 2018 Results That Will Have Biggest Impact at WrestleMania 34
WWE Fastlane was billed by the company as a pivotal night on the road to WrestleMania 34—and there were more than one or two results that will have had a serious impact on the plans for the biggest show of the year.
Headlined by AJ Styles retaining the WWE Championship—setting up a dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura—there were also several surprises elsewhere on the card that will impact on Mania plans for SmackDown Live.
With a surprise title change and a dramatic interference in another championship match, Fastlane did a good job in advancing the blue brand's intentions for April 8 with some force.
Here's a look at the bouts and the results that will have the biggest impact on WrestleMania moving forward.
No Contest Between The Usos and The New Day
One of the more intriguing—albeit lesser—stories at Fastlane was just how WWE would manage its tag division moving forward at WrestleMania.
SmackDown's two best tag teams were squaring off against one another at Fastlane, meaning there was a serious possibility a new team would have to emerge through the field to challenge the victors in New Orleans.
In the end, though, The Bludgeon Brothers' emergence and subsequent decimation of both teams is likely to have a huge impact on what will happen at Mania when it comes to the blue brand's tag titles.
The Usos will demand retribution against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The New Day will be adamant their title shot from Fastlane shouldn't count, given what The Bludgeon Brothers did.
So it all points to a scenario in which three teams will battle for the title at WrestleMania.
Randy Orton Def. Bobby Roode
Events during and after Randy Orton's victory over Bobby Roode on Sunday will have huge implications for WrestleMania.
A victory for Roode would have enabled him to knock The Viper down the list and move on to a fresh challenger—but Orton's win changes the entire dynamic of the United States Championship picture.
It means a rematch between the two is likely for WrestleMania—but fans can expect Jinder Mahal to be added to the mix too following events post-match.
Mahal's beatdown of Orton, followed by Roode entering the ring and attacking both men, creates an obvious Triple Threat match for the company to add to the card on April 8.
AJ Styles Retains WWE Championship
It was the one result fans wanted more than any other at Fastlane, and thankfully AJ Styles managed to retain the WWE Championship and move on to a bout with Shinsuke Nakamura.
While the other five guys in Fastlane's main event would have all been worthy winners in one way or another—and will all surely hold the title at some point in the future—Styles winning really was the only choice.
The Phenomenal One is the best choice to be champion right now, and a dream match against Nakamura in what should be the main event of Mania will get fans talking.
Nakamura vs. John Cena wouldn't have felt right. Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens is a match for the future but not for now.
There was only one possible outcome that would have left everyone happy in the main event of Fastlane. WWE didn't drop the ball here.