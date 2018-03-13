Mohamed Salah Encouraged to Shave 'Terrorist' Beard by Egyptian Journalist

Michael Regan/Getty Images

An Egyptian writer has called on Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah to shave his beard because it "puts him in one basket with extremists.... and terrorists."

Salah Montaser made the recommendation in state-run Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram (h/t Associated Press) on Sunday, and his comments drew fierce criticism on social media. AP noted many of the responses argued "facial hair is a personal choice and that people shouldn’t be judged on their appearance."

The Reds talisman has gone from strength to strength since returning to the Premier League last summer, but one thing that hasn't changed about the forward is his choice of facial hair, which he had upon arrival from AS Roma.

The report also described Salah as a "huge celebrity" in his native Egypt, suggesting the country's majority-Muslim population doesn't have any issue with his facial hair.

Salah is the Premier League's current joint-top scorer alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on 24 goals apiece.