Mohamed Salah Encouraged to Shave 'Terrorist' Beard by Egyptian Journalist

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

An Egyptian writer has called on Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah to shave his beard because it "puts him in one basket with extremists.... and terrorists."

Salah Montaser made the recommendation in state-run Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram (h/t Associated Press) on Sunday, and his comments drew fierce criticism on social media. AP noted many of the responses argued "facial hair is a personal choice and that people shouldn’t be judged on their appearance."

The Reds talisman has gone from strength to strength since returning to the Premier League last summer, but one thing that hasn't changed about the forward is his choice of facial hair, which he had upon arrival from AS Roma.

The report also described Salah as a "huge celebrity" in his native Egypt, suggesting the country's majority-Muslim population doesn't have any issue with his facial hair.

Salah is the Premier League's current joint-top scorer alongside Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on 24 goals apiece.

Related

    Sevilla Keeper Inspired to Beat Man Utd by Sick Little Boy

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sevilla Keeper Inspired to Beat Man Utd by Sick Little Boy

    Sid Lowe
    via the Guardian

    Nike Could Push Neymar to Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nike Could Push Neymar to Madrid

    via AS.com

    Mourinho: Madrid Shouldn't Bother Trying to Sign De Gea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Madrid Shouldn't Bother Trying to Sign De Gea

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Join Race to Sign Bale

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Join Race to Sign Bale

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report