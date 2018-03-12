NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2018: Results, Seeds, Reaction and Analysis

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The NCAA women's basketball bracket was announced Monday evening, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, the 32-0 UConn Huskies were named the top overall seed.

They'll headline the field, with a number of programs looking to unseat last year's champions, South Carolina, and earn a title. But UConn—which won four straight titles between 2013-16, will remain the heavy favorite.

Below, we'll take a look at the bracket, seeds and the reaction to all of Monday's selections.

Bracket

Albany Regional

Spokane Regional

Lexington Regional

Kansas City Regional

ESPN.com also shared the full bracket.

Analysis

South Carolina can't be thrilled with its seeding after landing in the same regional as UConn, as Mechelle Voepel of espnW noted:

The Gamecocks' reaction was mixed, per Matt Dowell of WACH Fox:

The potential for a UConn-South Carolina rematch is obviously the top storyline from Monday's reveal, with the winners of the past five titles squaring off. UConn won the regular-season matchup between the squads, 83-58, and South Carolina will have to go through it if it is to repeat as champion.

But that isn't the only potential juicy matchup.

UConn and Notre Dame, for instance, could square off in the Final Four. The Huskies beat the Fighting Irish in the national championship game in both 2014 and 2015 and, while these teams have a much different look, the rivalry remains.

UConn also won that regular-season matchup, 80-71. It was one of just two games this season the Huskies didn't win by double-digit points. The other was a 75-71 victory over Texas. The Longhorns, the No. 2 seed in the Kansas City Regional, won't have to face the Huskies until the national championship game should the two teams advance that far.

They'll likely have to get by a very talented Mississippi State team that has only lost to South Carolina this season to do so and knocked UConn out of the tourney last year. But the Bulldogs could potentially be facing a challenge in the second round, as Voepel noted:

Mississippi State will be the favorite against either opponent. But it won't be a cakewalk.

The No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional, Louisville, has only lost to UConn and Florida State this season and wouldn't have to face either until the national championship Game. Of course, having Baylor, Tennessee and Stanford in your bracket is never particularly fun, either.

And in Spokane, top-seeded Notre Dame may have to face a dangerous No. 2 seed in Oregon that has continued to improve going back to last season:

Oregon shocked the country a year ago. This year, it's a legitimate title contender. Don't sleep on the Ducks.

Finally, if you're looking for a Cinderella pick, consider Belmont.

As Graham Hays of espnW wrote, "One reason No. 12 Belmont is a possible upset special in the first round? The Bruins assisted on 66.5 percent of their field goals entering NCAA tournament, That's UConn territory for offensive efficiency and ball movement. In fact, it's better than the Huskies (65.7) this season."

Don't be shocked if Belmont makes some noise in the Albany Regional. The Sweet 16 may be its upside, however, with UConn looming if the Bruins win their first two games.