NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2018: Results, Seeds, Reaction and Analysis

NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2018: Results, Seeds, Reaction and AnalysisMarch 13, 2018
The NCAA women's basketball bracket was announced Monday evening, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, the 32-0 UConn Huskies were named the top overall seed.
They'll headline the field, with a number of programs looking to unseat last year's champions, South Carolina, and earn a title. But UConn—which won four straight titles between 2013-16, will remain the heavy favorite.
Below, we'll take a look at the bracket, seeds and the reaction to all of Monday's selections.
Bracket
Albany Regional
Spokane Regional
espnW @espnW
The Fighting Irish are a No. 1 seed once again, atop the Spokane Region this year. https://t.co/3y5PCSOwgT
Lexington Regional
Kansas City Regional
espnW @espnW
One loss in 33 games? Yeah, that's good enough for a No. 1 seed. https://t.co/8g5CcAjdgI
ESPN.com also shared the full bracket.
Analysis
South Carolina can't be thrilled with its seeding after landing in the same regional as UConn, as Mechelle Voepel of espnW noted:
Mechelle Voepel @MechelleV
There it is: UConn and South Carolina the Nos. 1, 2 seeds in the Albany Regional. Not where Gamecocks wanted to be. National attendance leader South Carolina has been placed in regionals in Sioux Falls, S.D., Stockton, Calif., and now Albany in past three years.
The Gamecocks' reaction was mixed, per Matt Dowell of WACH Fox:
Matt Dowell @TheMattDowell
BREAKING: @GamecockWBB earns a 2-seed in the Albany region with the overall #1-seed UConn. Not a lot of excitement from the team. #Gamecocks @wachfox https://t.co/YE2CeX5B8Q
The potential for a UConn-South Carolina rematch is obviously the top storyline from Monday's reveal, with the winners of the past five titles squaring off. UConn won the regular-season matchup between the squads, 83-58, and South Carolina will have to go through it if it is to repeat as champion.
But that isn't the only potential juicy matchup.
UConn and Notre Dame, for instance, could square off in the Final Four. The Huskies beat the Fighting Irish in the national championship game in both 2014 and 2015 and, while these teams have a much different look, the rivalry remains.
UConn also won that regular-season matchup, 80-71. It was one of just two games this season the Huskies didn't win by double-digit points. The other was a 75-71 victory over Texas. The Longhorns, the No. 2 seed in the Kansas City Regional, won't have to face the Huskies until the national championship game should the two teams advance that far.
They'll likely have to get by a very talented Mississippi State team that has only lost to South Carolina this season to do so and knocked UConn out of the tourney last year. But the Bulldogs could potentially be facing a challenge in the second round, as Voepel noted:
Mechelle Voepel @MechelleV
FWIW, Oklahoma State played Mississippi State closer than any team except South Carolina, which beat the Bulldogs. Cowgirls lost by three at Starkville on Dec. 3. Syracuse, the other potential second-round foe for Mississippi State, lost to Bulldogs by 11 on Dec. 21 in Las Vegas.
Mississippi State will be the favorite against either opponent. But it won't be a cakewalk.
The No. 1 seed in the Lexington Regional, Louisville, has only lost to UConn and Florida State this season and wouldn't have to face either until the national championship Game. Of course, having Baylor, Tennessee and Stanford in your bracket is never particularly fun, either.
And in Spokane, top-seeded Notre Dame may have to face a dangerous No. 2 seed in Oregon that has continued to improve going back to last season:
Mechelle Voepel @MechelleV
Last year, Oregon WBB was a No. 10 seed that made an upset run to the Elite Eight. This year, the Ducks are Pac-12 regular season and tournament champs, and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Express elevator!
Oregon shocked the country a year ago. This year, it's a legitimate title contender. Don't sleep on the Ducks.
Finally, if you're looking for a Cinderella pick, consider Belmont.
As Graham Hays of espnW wrote, "One reason No. 12 Belmont is a possible upset special in the first round? The Bruins assisted on 66.5 percent of their field goals entering NCAA tournament, That's UConn territory for offensive efficiency and ball movement. In fact, it's better than the Huskies (65.7) this season."
Don't be shocked if Belmont makes some noise in the Albany Regional. The Sweet 16 may be its upside, however, with UConn looming if the Bruins win their first two games.
