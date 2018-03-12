Broncos DE Adam Gotsis Arrested on Rape Charge Stemming from 2013 Incident

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Adam Gotsis #99 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the bench during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 24, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis was arrested and surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on March 7 on a charge of strong-arm rape, the Denver Post's Kirk Mitchell and Nicki Jhabvala reported Monday. 

According to Mitchell and Jhabvala, the alleged incident occurred March 9, 2013, when Gotsis was a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

According to Fulton County arrest records, Gotsis was released after paying a $50,000 bond.

Although the alleged rape occurred in 2013, the victim didn't file an official report until Feb. 1, per Mitchell and Jhabvala.

In a statement, the Broncos said they were informed of Gotsis' arrest and that they "take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings."

Jhabvala shared the team's full statement:

The Broncos selected Gotsis with the 63rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has made 55 combined tackles and two sacks in 32 career games for Denver.

Related

    A-Rob Doesn’t Think Torn ACL Will Keep Him from Multi-Year Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A-Rob Doesn’t Think Torn ACL Will Keep Him from Multi-Year Deal

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Free-Agent Predictions: Which QB Will Denver Land?

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Free-Agent Predictions: Which QB Will Denver Land?

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks Players Post Vid of Fan Ripping Them for Kneeling

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Players Post Vid of Fan Ripping Them for Kneeling

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bengals to Acquire Bills Starting LT Cordy Glenn

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bengals to Acquire Bills Starting LT Cordy Glenn

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report