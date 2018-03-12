Broncos DE Adam Gotsis Arrested on Rape Charge Stemming from 2013 Incident

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis was arrested and surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on March 7 on a charge of strong-arm rape, the Denver Post's Kirk Mitchell and Nicki Jhabvala reported Monday.

According to Mitchell and Jhabvala, the alleged incident occurred March 9, 2013, when Gotsis was a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

According to Fulton County arrest records, Gotsis was released after paying a $50,000 bond.

Although the alleged rape occurred in 2013, the victim didn't file an official report until Feb. 1, per Mitchell and Jhabvala.

In a statement, the Broncos said they were informed of Gotsis' arrest and that they "take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings."

Jhabvala shared the team's full statement:

The Broncos selected Gotsis with the 63rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has made 55 combined tackles and two sacks in 32 career games for Denver.