Dwyane Wade, Wife Gabrielle Union Donate $200K to Gun Control Rally

Dwyane Wade, Wife Gabrielle Union Donate $200K to Gun Control RallyMarch 12, 2018
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union have donated $200,000 to the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally that will take place March 24.
DWade @DwyaneWade
They need our help! I'm asking my NBA fam to join us in raising money to send kids from underserved communities to March….@gabunion and I will start w/$200K for Chicago. every dollar counts! Who else is in?? Or donate here: https://t.co/pu10Gp76on #GetTheBallRollin
Wade also helped construct a tribute to the students and faculty killed in the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting:
Adam Alhanti @AAlhanti
Last night was absolutely beautiful. @DwyaneWade team turned an empty warehouse into a wonderful tribute to honor the victims of the MSD shooting and also displayed the harsh truth of gun violence in this country. Wonderful job @BStyleINC @lisjoseph #marchforourlives #neveragain https://t.co/JGaR9jS4VO
Carmelo Anthony is matching that donation:
Carmelo Anthony @carmeloanthony
I'm giving and supporting to my community and the students of Baltimore. @TheNBPA Foundation will match up to $25k for all @NBA player donations. Let’s #GetTheBallRolling. Donate now & let’s stop the violence: https://t.co/TaZxPRHHmS #STAYME7O #brotherhood
Wade, 36, has been a vocal supporter of the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 more wounded. He also visited the school last week:
DWade @DwyaneWade
I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾
Wade also spoke about his decision to support the march after meeting with the students, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel:
"It was more so going to talk to the kids, talk to the leaders and understand what's the goal. It wasn't just, 'Oh, it's a march. I want to put my name behind it.' It was really, like, ask some questions like, 'OK, I understand you guys are doing a march. I’ve never been a part of a march. What is the goal of the march? What are we trying to accomplish now and what are we trying to accomplish in the future?'
"And really sitting down to listen to the things they want to accomplish, I felt not only is it something that I want to support them, it's also a part of the same the message I'm trying to do in Chicago, in the inner city, as well. It definitely was in line with what I want to do, as well."
Wade has also dedicated his season to one of the students who died, Joaquin Oliver:
DWade @DwyaneWade
This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! https://t.co/X0tfTTao33
DWade @DwyaneWade
It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
And he wore a pair of shoes dedicated to Oliver:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
.@DwyaneWade pays his respects to Joaquin Oliver, the Parkland shooting victim who was buried in his jersey 🙏 https://t.co/VStV4rlKId
The "March for Our Lives" fundraiser was started by a group of student survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
According to Alysha Tsuji of USA Today, "The GoFundMe for the fundraiser Wade is promoting says half the money raised will go to the March For Our Lives Action Fund to cover costs of organizing the D.C. march, and the other half will go to the Broward Education Foundation to help victims and families affected by the Parkland school shooting."
