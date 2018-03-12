Dwyane Wade, Wife Gabrielle Union Donate $200K to Gun Control Rally

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union have donated $200,000 to the "March for Our Lives" gun control rally that will take place March 24.

Wade also helped construct a tribute to the students and faculty killed in the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting:

Carmelo Anthony is matching that donation:

Wade, 36, has been a vocal supporter of the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 more wounded. He also visited the school last week:

Wade also spoke about his decision to support the march after meeting with the students, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel:

"It was more so going to talk to the kids, talk to the leaders and understand what's the goal. It wasn't just, 'Oh, it's a march. I want to put my name behind it.' It was really, like, ask some questions like, 'OK, I understand you guys are doing a march. I’ve never been a part of a march. What is the goal of the march? What are we trying to accomplish now and what are we trying to accomplish in the future?'

"And really sitting down to listen to the things they want to accomplish, I felt not only is it something that I want to support them, it's also a part of the same the message I'm trying to do in Chicago, in the inner city, as well. It definitely was in line with what I want to do, as well."

Wade has also dedicated his season to one of the students who died, Joaquin Oliver:

And he wore a pair of shoes dedicated to Oliver:

The "March for Our Lives" fundraiser was started by a group of student survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

According to Alysha Tsuji of USA Today, "The GoFundMe for the fundraiser Wade is promoting says half the money raised will go to the March For Our Lives Action Fund to cover costs of organizing the D.C. march, and the other half will go to the Broward Education Foundation to help victims and families affected by the Parkland school shooting."