PAOK President Appears to Bring Gun on Pitch During Confrontation with Referee

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

Referees (R) and players stand in confusion on the pitch, during incidents following the referee's decision to disallow PAOK an injury-time goal on March 11, 2018 during the Greek Superleague football match PAOK Thessaloniki vs AEK Athens on March 11, 2018 in Thessaloniki. / AFP PHOTO / SAKIS MITROLIDIS (Photo credit should read SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP/Getty Images)
SAKIS MITROLIDIS/Getty Images

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis appeared to have a gun attached to his belt when he stormed the pitch to complain with match official Georgios Kominis after his side had a late winner ruled out in their match against AEK Athens on Sunday.

According to Marca, the match was suspended after numerous fans invaded the playing area, which also included Savvidis going on the pitch and reportedly threatening the officials.

Per Marca, AEK manager Manolo Jimenez told Spanish radio that Savvidis showed his gun to the referee during the confrontation at the Stadio Toumbas and said: "Your career as a referee has ended."

AEK are currently sitting top of the Greek Super League, while Thessaloniki outfit PAOK are third.

