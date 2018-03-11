PAOK President Appears to Bring Gun on Pitch During Confrontation with Referee

SAKIS MITROLIDIS/Getty Images

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis appeared to have a gun attached to his belt when he stormed the pitch to complain with match official Georgios Kominis after his side had a late winner ruled out in their match against AEK Athens on Sunday.

According to Marca, the match was suspended after numerous fans invaded the playing area, which also included Savvidis going on the pitch and reportedly threatening the officials.

Per Marca, AEK manager Manolo Jimenez told Spanish radio that Savvidis showed his gun to the referee during the confrontation at the Stadio Toumbas and said: "Your career as a referee has ended."

AEK are currently sitting top of the Greek Super League, while Thessaloniki outfit PAOK are third.